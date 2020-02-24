Hrithik Speaks up for Student Being Shamed for Speech Impediment
Bollywood actor Hrithik Roshan took to Twitter to stand up against the shaming of a student with a speech impediment. A user posted a thread about her cousin being shamed by his professor, and was asked by him to “not study if he cannot speak properly”. Hrithik responded to the tweet, and called people who shame "brainless monkeys”.
Hrithik Roshan, who had struggled with a speech impediment as a child and well into his adult years, wrote, "Please tell your cousin that that professor and his judgement both are irrelevant. Stuttering should never hold him back from dreaming BIG ! Tell him it’s NOT his fault and it’s NOT something he needs to be ashamed of. People who shame him are no better than brainless monkeys.”
Speaking to The Quint in 2016, the actor had discussed the challenges he faced during his school and college days.
“Back then I used to think of myself as weak. Not capable. Not equal, not normal. School and college was hell. And children as sweet as they are, can be quite mean unintentionally. Not having enough information or education was the problem. Not the stutter itself. Awareness is what we need,” Hrithik said in the interview.
Last year, Hrithik was approached by The Indian Stammering Association (TISA) to be their brand ambassador.
“The unacceptability to stammering was not only bothersome in my childhood but prevailed till 2012, long after I had become a film star,” he had said in an interview to the Mumbai Mirror in 2019.
“I have now accepted myself as a slow speaker, I have to go through the sentences for a fraction of a second in my mind before saying them aloud. For a long period, it was a struggle for me to accept this, but now I am fine with it,” he added.
Meanwhile, Hrithik had a great 2019, with back to back hits in the form of War and Super 30.
