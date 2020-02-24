Hrithik Speaks up for Student Being Shamed for Speech Impediment

Bollywood actor Hrithik Roshan took to Twitter to stand up against the shaming of a student with a speech impediment. A user posted a thread about her cousin being shamed by his professor, and was asked by him to “not study if he cannot speak properly”. Hrithik responded to the tweet, and called people who shame "brainless monkeys”.

Hrithik Roshan, who had struggled with a speech impediment as a child and well into his adult years, wrote, "Please tell your cousin that that professor and his judgement both are irrelevant. Stuttering should never hold him back from dreaming BIG ! Tell him it’s NOT his fault and it’s NOT something he needs to be ashamed of. People who shame him are no better than brainless monkeys.”