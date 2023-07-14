Hrithik Roshan Celebrates His Late Grandfather's Immortal Legacy With This Song

ADVERTISEMENT
Hrithik Roshan inherits his name from his late grandfather and music director, Roshan Laal Naagrath.

Hrithik Roshan took to Instagram to remember his late grandfather and music director, Roshan Laal Naagrath, on his 106th birth anniversary on Friday, 14 July.

Sharing a throwback picture of his "Daduji", whose name the actor inherits, Hrithik penned a long, heartwarming note and dedicated a song to celebrate his "immortal legacy".

In his caption, Hrithik wrote, "Today marks the 106th birth anniversary of my Daduji - Roshan, whose name I inherit . Although I never had the honor of meeting him, learning from him or physically experiencing his love, I am blessed with a priceless treasure: his work... his music. Legends have a way of transcending time through their art. His songs are the foundation of the Roshan family’s journey and I am immensely proud to be a part of his extraordinary lineage.

"Celebrating my Daduji’s immortal legacy through one of my favourite songs by him (heart emoji) I celebrate this song even more because my Daduji never got to celebrate its success… he passed away soon after he recorded this brilliant track. He was 40 years old."

Have a look at his post here:

Roshan was known for creating songs like 'Khayalon Mein Kisike', 'Main Dil Hoon Ek Armaan Bhara', 'Na Toh Karvaan Ki Talaash Hai', and 'Laaga Chunari Mein Daag', among many others.

He passed away in 1967.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Hrithik is currently gearing up for his upcoming film Fighter, co-starring Deepika Padukone. Directed by Siddharth Anand, the film is slated for its theatrical release on 25 January 2024.

The actor will also be seen in War 2 alongside Jr NTR and Kiara Advani.

Topics:  Hrithik Roshan 

