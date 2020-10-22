Hrithik's Mother Pinkie Roshan Tests COVID-19 Positive

Pinkie Roshan is asymptomatic and in quarantine.

Bollywood actor Hrithik Roshan's mother Pinkie Roshan has tested positive for coronavirus, reported Indian Express. Rakesh Roshan has confirmed to the publication that, "She is asymptomatic and doing home quarantine.”

Speaking to Times of India, Pinkie said that "Every 20 days or so, we have been getting everyone checked as a precaution. This includes all our family members and the staff. This time, about a week ago, I tested COVID-19 positive borderline."

She also added that, according to her doctor, doing yoga and exercising regularly helped her tackle the virus.

Both Rakesh and Pinkie are reportedly staying at their Khandala farmhouse. The couple plans to stay put until Pinkie tests negative.

On Thursday, Pinkie took to Instagram to share a photo with the caption, "#myfamily brings in my birthday with this surprise at my door"

Pinkie turned a year older on Thursday.

Earlier, she had shared a photo of late Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput.

(With inputs from Times of India and Indian Express)

