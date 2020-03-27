Here’s How Deepika, Hrithik Spent Their Day in Self-Isolation
With the coronavirus cases on a steady rise in the country, the nation stays in a 21-day lockdown. If you are bored, running out of ideas what to do, Bollywood celebs have come to your rescue. They are constantly in touch with fans, updating them as to how they are making use of their free time. While some are cooking, some are reading books and some painting.
Check out what your favourite stars are up to.
On a funny note, Deepika Padukone shared her ‘weekend travel plans’, sharing a map of an apartment, hinting that the only place she could travel to was her apartment. She wrote, “Looking at the map for some weekend travel ideas. #travel #home”
Earlier she had also re-shared Katrina Kaif’s video of washing dishes, saying that it was her idea that Katrina stole. “I regret to inform you that Season 1:Episode 5 stands cancelled because @katrinakaif stole my idea!Hmmff!!! #PlagiarismInTheTimeOfCovid19,” she wrote.
Hrithik Roshan posted a video on Instagram, sharing a special message for his young fans. In the video, he is seen saying that the youngsters have to play the role of ‘waking the elders up’. He said, “You need to tell the elders that going out in such times does not show bravery. Bravery lies in staying at home and defeating coronavirus.”
“इन बड़ों को जगाना है। A message from me to all my young friends out there. You can be the hope and the heroes in this fight. #indiavscorona #stayhomesavelives @my_bmc” wrote Hrithik.
