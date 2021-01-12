Became a Household Name After 'Yeh Rishta', Says Hina Khan
As Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai completes 12 years, Hina Khan speaks about the show.
Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai completed 12 years on Tuesday, 12 January. Hina Khan, who debuted with the TV show as Akshara Singhania and rose to fame after that, spoke to IANS about how the response she received at the time overwhelms her to this day.
Reminiscing about her days on the set Khan said, “After Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai and Akshara came into my life, it definitely changed things around me.”
She also highlighted the impact her character had on the audience.
“People associated me so strongly with the show and the character that I became a household name. The love, appreciation and positive response I received for the role is something that overwhelms me till date.”Hina Khan, Actor
Having spent eight years with the show, Hina agreed that Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai is a success as it caters to the value systems of Indian middle- class households. “The concept of a joint family, traditions, values and being there for your loved ones through the good and bad days is what worked well for the show. At the end of the day, our Indian culture is all about family and staying true to our roots. Over the years Yeh Rishta has managed to infuse these elements well into the show".
Hina told IANS that she will always cherish her role . “Akshara was a character filled with positivity and so much love, warmth and care. Her family was the start and end point of her life, and the way Akshara has loved and looked out for them in those eight years is what I enjoyed portraying,” the actor explained.
Hina added, “My journey after Yeh Rishta’ has been full of surprises and wonderful opportunities. I got a chance to experiment with the kind of roles I wanted to try out, the kind of mediums I wanted to be a part of and explore other genres as an actor. I am happy with the projects I have been part of over the past few years, as each of them has contributed to my personal and professional growth".
From walking the red carpet at Cannes to being part of reality shows such as Bigg Boss and Khatron Ke Khiladi and also working in Bollywood films, Hina Khan has come a long way.
