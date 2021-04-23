Here's Why Swara Bhasker Thinks Kareena Is a 'Legend'
Swara shared a funny fan-made video of Kareena
Swara Bhasker has taken to Instagram to share a hilarious fan-made video of Kareena Kapoor which shows how easily the actor can get bored, even during her interview.
The video shows Kareena and Sonam Kapoor in what seems to be like an interview for Veere Di Wedding. While Sonam speaks to the host Kareena looks disinterested. The fan page added funny captions to go with her different moods. Captions such as "bored", "getting myself prepared""wait, how long is this gonna take?", "I have been married for so long I should also be getting flowers" have been inserted as per Kareena's expressions.
Sharing the clip on her Instagram story Swara wrote, "There are many reasons why @kareenakapoorkhan is a legend! Here's just one of them."
Kareena, too, shared the same video with lots of emojis.
Swara and Kareena starred together in Veere Di Wedding.
