As the world mourns the untimely demise of Irrfan Khan, old interviews of the actor opening up about his life are surfacing on the internet, giving fans a glimpse of what a fabulous person he was. In one such interview with Aap Ki Adalat, Irrfan revealed why he would earnestly copy Mithun Chakraborty's hairstyle."When I was young I was told that I look like Mithun Chakraborty. His films would release during that time and I remember that his soft hair would fall neatly on his forehead. On the other hand, I had rough, curly hair and I didn't even have the money to smoothen then. However, we would get hold of a barber who would somehow manage to straighten my hair. But my hair would look weird. Despite that I have clicked quite a few photos because I would feel contented that I look like Mithun".The late actor also added that he loved Mithun Chakraborty.In the heartfelt interview Irrfan also revealed that very early on he had realised that he wouldn't be able to take up any job just for money. "I tried my hand at different things, but I got bored very easily. I wanted to do something that would satisfy me deeply. That's when I watched a few films and it struck me that this is a field I could excel in", he shared.However, Irrfan's family was always against the idea of him taking up acting as a profession. "My family always looked down upon films because they thought that it was meant for nachne gaane wale. I tried to convince my mother that I wouldn't just be dancing or singing in films, I will do some memorable work. She didn't understand, but that was my calling so I went for it", Irrfan said.After battling neuroendocrine tumour for two years, Irrfan breathed his last on Wednesday, 29 April. In his last interview to Gulf News, the Angrezi Medium actor had said, "I have led a very satisfied life and I'm trying to make it more positive and satisfying now."