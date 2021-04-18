Here's What Kareena Would Like To Cook For SRK, Salman & Sonam

Bebo was also asked about what her kids like to have. "One is just having milk right now and the other one is obsessed with... Taimur is obsessed with sweets right now, which is kind of panicking me because he is just like (gorging on) 'chocolates, cakes, and things like that'", she said.

Kareena was also asked about Karan Johar, Malaika Arora and Sonam Kapoor. "I will not cook anything for Karan. He is always on diet, so we will just, we will just end up chatting".

As for her close friend Malaika, Kareena said both of them have very similar taste. "For Malla (Malaika), there would be like hundred dishes, because we like the same kind of food. Actually, Malaika has been wanting to eat Chinese food, and she has been messaging me 'let us do a Chinese meal'. I think I will cook up a lovely Chinese meal for her."

For Sonam it has to be an Indian dessert, Kareena replied.

Stars Vs Food features weekly episodes of celebrities taking up the challenge of cooking meals for their near and dear ones, under the supervision of a professional chef.