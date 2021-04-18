Here's What Kareena Would Like To Cook For SRK, Salman & Sonam
Kareena recently appeared in the first episode of Star vs Food.
Kareena Kapoor Khan was a participant in the first episode of a celebrity-based cooking show titled Star vs Food, streaming on discovery+. In the show Kareena was asked to show off her culinary skills and also quizzed as to what she would cook for Saif Ali Khan, Karisma Kapoor, Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan.
The actor said that she will cook some roast chicken and roast potatoes for Saif as he likes to eat healthy. Kareena added she will prepare 'amazing mutton biryani' for Karisma. Talking about SRK, Kareena shared, "I do not think Shah Rukh eats anything other than tandoori chicken so I will have to learn how to cook tandoori chicken."
When asked about Salman, Bebo replied, "Full on, like haleem, paya, the works, you know. He is a foodie, he loves Lucknowi food, I think."
Bebo was also asked about what her kids like to have. "One is just having milk right now and the other one is obsessed with... Taimur is obsessed with sweets right now, which is kind of panicking me because he is just like (gorging on) 'chocolates, cakes, and things like that'", she said.
Kareena was also asked about Karan Johar, Malaika Arora and Sonam Kapoor. "I will not cook anything for Karan. He is always on diet, so we will just, we will just end up chatting".
As for her close friend Malaika, Kareena said both of them have very similar taste. "For Malla (Malaika), there would be like hundred dishes, because we like the same kind of food. Actually, Malaika has been wanting to eat Chinese food, and she has been messaging me 'let us do a Chinese meal'. I think I will cook up a lovely Chinese meal for her."
For Sonam it has to be an Indian dessert, Kareena replied.
Stars Vs Food features weekly episodes of celebrities taking up the challenge of cooking meals for their near and dear ones, under the supervision of a professional chef.
