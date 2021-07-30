Here's How Sonam Kapoor Wished Anand Ahuja on His Birthday
Sonam Kapoor shared a heartwarming message for Anand Ahuja on his birthday.
Sonam Kapoor took to Instagram on Thursday night to wish husband Anand Ahuja on his birthday. Sonam shared a photo of the duo with a heartwarming message.
"Happy happy birthday to the light of my life .. you’re the gift the universe has given me, the best partner lover and friend. Love you my baby. Have the best day, year and life... You make #everydayphenomenal", Sonam wrote in the caption.
Anand replied saying, "My beautiful... love you".
Anand Ahuja's birthday celebrations included a post dedicated to his mother Priya Ahuja. "Our birthdays are your celebration," Anand wrote, alongside a bunch of throwback photos.
