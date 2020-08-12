Here's How Sara Ali Khan Celebrated Her 25th Birthday
Sara rang in her birthday in Goa.
Sara Ali Khan turned 25 today, and her family and friends ensured that the actor makes the most of her locked-down birthday. Sara chose to ring in her special day with her brother Ibrahim in Goa. She took to Instagram to give her fans a peek into the celebrations.
Kareena Kapoor shared an adorable photo of Saif with Sara when she was a kid and wrote, "Happy birthday beautiful @saraalikhan95.
Eat loads of pizza".
Soha Ali Khan wrote, "Happy birthday Sara bia! May you continue to shine 🌟 always. Much love".
Here's how other celebs have wished the actor:
