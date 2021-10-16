ADVERTISEMENT

Here's How Kareena Kapoor Wished Saif Ali Khan on Their Anniversary

Priyanka Chopra, Saba Ali Khan wished Kareena and Saif on their anniversary.

Quint Entertainment
Published
Celebrities
1 min read
<div class="paragraphs"><p>Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan celebrate their anniversary on Saturday.</p></div>
i

Kareena Kapoor took to Instagram to share a photo with husband Saif Ali Khan on their anniversary. The throwback photo is from Greece and seems to have been clicked when they were shooting for Kurbaan.

Posting the photo Kareena wrote, "Once upon a time in Greece... there was a bowl of soup and US. and it changed my life... Happy anniversary to the most handsome man in the world"

Also Read

How Kareena Kapoor Khan Taught Us Self-Love, Both On and Off-Screen

How Kareena Kapoor Khan Taught Us Self-Love, Both On and Off-Screen
ADVERTISEMENT

Wishing the couple Saif's sister Saba Ali Khan replied, "Awwww .. Mahsha'Allah Lots of love ! Happy Anniversary again !"

Here's How Kareena Kapoor Wished Saif Ali Khan on Their Anniversary

Priyanka Chopra commented, "Priyanka Chopra said, “Happy anniversary and god bless.”

Here's How Kareena Kapoor Wished Saif Ali Khan on Their Anniversary

Kareena and Saif tied the knot on 16 October, 2012. They have two kids, Taimur and Jeh.

Also Read

Pics: Kareena Kapoor Steals The Show in Gaurav Gupta Gown at Lakme Fashion Week

Pics: Kareena Kapoor Steals The Show in Gaurav Gupta Gown at Lakme Fashion Week

(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)

Empower independent journalism.

Because the truth is worth it.

Select Amount:
ADVERTISEMENT
Stay Updated

Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.

Join over 120,000 subscribers!
ADVERTISEMENT