Here's How Kareena Kapoor Wished Saif Ali Khan on Their Anniversary
Priyanka Chopra, Saba Ali Khan wished Kareena and Saif on their anniversary.
Kareena Kapoor took to Instagram to share a photo with husband Saif Ali Khan on their anniversary. The throwback photo is from Greece and seems to have been clicked when they were shooting for Kurbaan.
Posting the photo Kareena wrote, "Once upon a time in Greece... there was a bowl of soup and US. and it changed my life... Happy anniversary to the most handsome man in the world"
Wishing the couple Saif's sister Saba Ali Khan replied, "Awwww .. Mahsha'Allah Lots of love ! Happy Anniversary again !"
Priyanka Chopra commented, "Priyanka Chopra said, “Happy anniversary and god bless.”
Kareena and Saif tied the knot on 16 October, 2012. They have two kids, Taimur and Jeh.
