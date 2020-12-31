Ending 2020 Trying to Force the Boys into a Perfect Pic: Kareena
“Love and hope from us”, wrote Kareena Kapoor.
It's the last day of 2020, and Bollywood celebs are taking to Instagram to share how the challenging year has been. Kareena Kapoor, who had been keeping her fans entertained through the lockdown, posted a bunch of photos with Saif Ali Khan and Taimur and wrote as to what kept her going through the year.
"Ending the year snuggling and cuddling trying to force the boys into a perfect picture... 2020 would not have been possible without the two loves of my life... marching ahead... to new beginnings. Stay safe my friends... Love and hope from us", Kareena captioned the photos.
Kareena and Saif have been hosting dinners and lunches for their families during the festive season. Kareena and Saif are expecting their second child.
Alia Bhatt, who is vacationing with Ranbir Kapoor and his family in Ranthambore, posted a photo of her all decked out and wrote, "& to whatever lies ahead of us.. cheers!".
Actor Nimrat Kaur took to Twitter to post a long message about what 2020 has taught her. "Farewell 2020, the biggest ever star of currently socially distant lives and social media, your tough love’s here to stay!"
