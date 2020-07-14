Here's How Ekta Says She Will Remember Sushant Forever

Ekta Kapoor pens a heartbreaking note dedicated to the late actor.

14 Jul 2020
It's been a month since Sushant Singh Rajput passed away, and his friends have promised to remember him with a smile. Ekta Kapoor took to Instagram to share how she would like to remember Sushant.

Posting a collage of photos, Ekta wrote, "Rest In Peace sushi!!!! We will smile and make a wish when we see a shooting star and know it’s u!!!! Love u forever!!"

After Sushant's demise, Ekta shared a heartfelt video with a long note dedicated to him. "DARE TO BE DIFFERENT-After a long restless nightAll I can share is a #balajitelefilms tribute to to u with few of our pics! This made me think if we. Really are there for those we love or care for ! Do we know ppl or do just judge d ones who don’t follow norms! U never spoke about ur next hit always about us exploring astrology astronomy META PHYSICS... the meaning of SHIVA ..and discoveries of stars at NASA ! Odd for an actor ! Odd different genius bon voyage! From u being spotted at a prihvi cafe by d balaji team for tv to u becoming India’s brightest star u did it all! We will celebrate u everyday ! Hope ur with ur mom now who u missed so much !", she wrote on Instagram.

