Here's How Abhishek Bachchan Wished His 'Wifey' Aishwarya Rai on Her Birthday
Aishwarya Rai Bachchan celebrates her 49th birthday today.
Actor Aishwarya Rai Bachchan celebrates her 49th birthday today. Several fans and celebrities sent their heartfelt wishes to the actor on her special day. Husband Abhishek Bachchan also shared an adorable post on his wife's birth anniversary on social media.
Taking to Instagram, Abhishek shared an unseen vintage-style picture of Aishwarya, where she can be seen posing with some flowers in her hands, while she gracefully poses for the camera in her saree. Ditching the long captions, Abhishek simply wrote in his post, "Happy Birthday, wifey! Love, light, peace and eternal success (heart emoji)."
Aishwarya and Abhishek tied the knot in April, 2007 after dating for several years. They welcomed their daughter Aaradhya, four years later in November, 2011. The couple has also shared the big screen in several films together like Guru, Raavan, Kuch Naa Kaho, Dhoom 2, Umrao Jaan, Dhai Akshar Prem Ke, and Happy Anniversary among others.
Meanwhile, on the work front, Abhishek will soon be seen in the second instalment of his popular thriller series titled Breathe: Into the Shadows, alongside Amit Sadh. The second season of the show will premier on Amazon Prime Video on 9 November.
