Heeeramandi: Here's Why Richa Chadha Chose To Play a Role With Less Screen Time

Richa Chadha chose to play a role with less screen time in Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar.

Actor Richa Chadha, earning acclaim for her performance in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's OTT debut Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar, revealed she opted for the role of Lajjo despite being offered a part with more screen time.

She was drawn to Lajjo's poignant storyline, comparing it to iconic characters like Meena Kumari from Pakeezah and a female iteration of Devdas, believing it would resonate powerfully with audiences.

She said in an interview, "When I was approached for Heeramandi, at the time Sanjay was the showrunner, and I had been offered another part, the one with more screen time for sure. But because an actor also needs to see what's in here that's new for me, I chose Lajjo."

"I have experimented with characters that have a grey shade, like Bholi Punjaban or Tara in Madam Chief Minister. Basically, I get accused of playing only empowered characters, so I felt the need to break that stereotype and surprise the audience. I wanted to play a part of a hopeless romantic and leave the audience with gooseflesh. That's exactly what's happening. People are calling me in tears," she continued.

Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar is streaming on Netflix.

Topics:  Heeramandi show 

