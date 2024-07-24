'Heart-Breaking to See Any Film Fail': Akshay Kumar On His String of Flop Films

In an interview with Forbes India, he spoke about what he learned from his box office failures, he said: "Behind every film there is a lot of blood, sweat, and passion that goes in. It is heart-breaking to see any film fail. But you have to learn to see the silver lining. Every failure teaches you the value of success and increases the hunger for it even further. Luckily, I learnt to deal with it earlier on in my career. Of course, it hurts and impacts you, but that won’t change the fate of the film. It’s not something which is in your control… what is in your control is to work harder, make amends, and give it your all to your next film. That’s how I channel my energy and try to move on to the next, focusing my energy where it matters the most.”

He also spoke about the biggest obstacle he had to overcome to become a superstar, Akshay replied, “I believe it was the mindset of limitation. Coming from a humble background, the idea of making films in Bollywood seemed like a distant dream to me. The industry is competitive, and breaking into it requires more than just talent—it requires resilience, hard work, and a bit of luck. But I was stubborn and adamant. So, I took a leap, trusted my instinct, and stayed focused on my goals. That persistence has been crucial in shaping my journey.”