ADVERTISEMENTREMOVE AD

‘He Would Be Great’: Tom Hiddleston On Shah Rukh Khan Playing a 'Loki' Variant

Tom Hiddleston's Loki is available to stream on Disney+Hotstar.

Quint Entertainment
Published
Celebrities
1 min read
‘He Would Be Great’: Tom Hiddleston On Shah Rukh Khan Playing a 'Loki' Variant
i
Like
Hindi Female
listen

The Quint DAILY

For impactful stories you just can’t miss

By subscribing you agree to our Privacy Policy

Hollywood actor Tom Hiddleston has been essaying the role of Loki for over a decade, during one of the promotional interviews of the show he was asked who would be a good Loki from Bollywood. The actor promptly responded that Shah Rukh Khan could potentially play a variant of Loki.

ADVERTISEMENTREMOVE AD

During an interview with Bollywood Hungama, Tom said that Shah Rukh Khan would be perfect to play the Bollywood version. "He would be great. He’s a good variant, I think."

Earlier during an interview with NDTV, the actor had spoken highly of SRK's film Devdas, he had said, "I remember it was quite a long time ago now. I remember going to see Devdas. I mean, that’s quite an old film. I remember going to see that at my local cinema, and it was such an extraordinary experience. I would say I have never seen anything like that. So, yeah I remember that very much."

Other than Tom Loki also features Sophia Dimartino, Owen Wilson, Gugu Mbatha-Raw, Tara Strong, Eugene Cordero and Academy Award-winner Ke Huay Quan, who was also seen in 'Everything Everywhere All At Once'. Written by Eric Martin, the new season is directed by Justin Benson and Aaron Moorhead.

'Loki Season 2' is now streaming on Disney+ Hotstar

Also Read

Marvel Reveals Phase 4 & 5 Plans Including 'Loki' S2 and 'Daredevil: Born Again'

Marvel Reveals Phase 4 & 5 Plans Including 'Loki' S2 and 'Daredevil: Born Again'

Read Latest News and Breaking News at The Quint, browse for more from entertainment and celebrities

Topics:  Shah Rukh Khan   SRK 

Speaking truth to power requires allies like you.
Become a Member
3 months
12 months
12 months
Check Member Benefits
Read More
ADVERTISEMENTREMOVE AD
Stay Updated

Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.

Join over 120,000 subscribers!
ADVERTISEMENTREMOVE AD
More News
×
×