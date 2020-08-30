Have Met Rhea Chakraborty in 2017: Hotelier Gaurav Arya

Gaurav Arya's name has been linked to the drugs angle in connection with Rajput's death. His name came up in Rhea Chakraborty's WhatsApp conversations related to drugs. He has been booked under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, 1985, and is being investigated by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB).

On Wednesday, the NCB registered an FIR against Rhea, her brother Showik, talent manager Jaya Saha, Rajput’s former manager Shruti Modi and Gaurav under sections 20, 22, 27 and 29 of the NDPS act.