Have Met Rhea Chakraborty in 2017: Hotelier Gaurav Arya
Gaurav's name came up in Rhea Chakraborty's WhatsApp chats related to drugs.
Hotelier Gaurav Arya, who has been summoned by the Enforcement Directorate in connection with a probe into allegations of money laundering in Sushant Singh Rajput case, said on Sunday (30 August) that he has never met Sushant Singh Rajput, ANI reported.
Gaurav, who runs Hotel Tamarind and Café Cotinga in Goa, has been quoted by ANI as saying, "“I have no connection with the case. I never met Sushant Singh Rajput. I met her (Rhea) in 2017".
Gaurav Arya's name has been linked to the drugs angle in connection with Rajput's death. His name came up in Rhea Chakraborty's WhatsApp conversations related to drugs. He has been booked under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, 1985, and is being investigated by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB).
On Wednesday, the NCB registered an FIR against Rhea, her brother Showik, talent manager Jaya Saha, Rajput’s former manager Shruti Modi and Gaurav under sections 20, 22, 27 and 29 of the NDPS act.
