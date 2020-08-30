Have Met Rhea Chakraborty in 2017: Hotelier Gaurav Arya

Gaurav's name came up in Rhea Chakraborty's WhatsApp chats related to drugs.

Quint Entertainment
Published30 Aug 2020, 12:12 PM IST
Celebrities
1 min read
Gaurav Arya has been summoned by ED in connection to Sushant Singh Rajput case.
i

Hotelier Gaurav Arya, who has been summoned by the Enforcement Directorate in connection with a probe into allegations of money laundering in Sushant Singh Rajput case, said on Sunday (30 August) that he has never met Sushant Singh Rajput, ANI reported.

Gaurav, who runs Hotel Tamarind and Café Cotinga in Goa, has been quoted by ANI as saying, "“I have no connection with the case. I never met Sushant Singh Rajput. I met her (Rhea) in 2017".

Gaurav Arya's name has been linked to the drugs angle in connection with Rajput's death. His name came up in Rhea Chakraborty's WhatsApp conversations related to drugs. He has been booked under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, 1985, and is being investigated by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB).

On Wednesday, the NCB registered an FIR against Rhea, her brother Showik, talent manager Jaya Saha, Rajput’s former manager Shruti Modi and Gaurav under sections 20, 22, 27 and 29 of the NDPS act.

Also Read
Pithani Told ED Sushant Asked to Delete Hard Drive Data: Report
Pithani Told ED Sushant Asked to Delete Hard Drive Data: Report

Empower independent journalism.

Because the truth is worth it.

Select Amount:
Stay Updated

Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.

Join over 120,000 subscribers!