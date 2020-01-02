Hardik Pandya & Natasa Announce Engagement To ‘Saara Hindustan’
Indian cricket team’s heartthrob Hardik Pandya ushered in 2020 with a new chapter in his life.
On New Year’s Day, he took to Instagram to declare his engagement to Serbian actress Natasa Stankovic.
The caption read:
Natasa followed suit with videos of Pandya going down on his knees with a ring, amid friends and family - all aboard a boat somewhere in the middle of the sea outside Dubai.
While it was no secret that Pandya was courting the Bigg Boss star Natasa, well known for featuring in the DJ Waley Babu song, he recently made it ‘social media’ official by sharing this new year’s post on Instagram.
Meanwhile, Natasa had shared a photo of the two of them on her Insta wall, to mark Pandya’s 26th birthday. In her birthday message to him, she didn’t shy away from praising the cricketer for ‘standing tall’ and going through a tough year, perhaps referring to the controversy that followed Pandya’s appearance on Koffee With Karan.
Apart from these special days, the two have so far stayed away from flaunting their love life on their social feeds, thus their engagement came as a surprise to many fans.
(The Quint is now available on Telegram. For handpicked stories every day, subscribe to us on Telegram)