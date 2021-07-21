Happened to Aamir Khan Too: Arbaaz Khan on Being Trolled After Divorce

Arbaaz added that even Aamir Khan and Kiran Rao were subjected to trolling after they announced their separation. "Maybe the fans and followers, if they like a certain couple, they'd like to see them together. And it's happened recently with Aamir Khan too. But that does not mean we're bad people. They're just two people who've realised that the reason they were together was to make the journey beautiful. Sometimes you have different paths, you grow to be different people. You have to let them grow and be happy. I never got affected by comments on my personal life. Of course, most of them were unfair, but one has to move on", Arbaaz told the publication.

Arbaaz is currently back with the second season of his talk show, Pinch.