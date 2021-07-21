Happened to Aamir Khan Too: Arbaaz Khan on Being Trolled After Divorce
Arbaaz Khan said a lot of comments he and Malaika Arora received after their divorce were unfair.
Arbaaz Khan has spoken about how he and Malaika Arora were trolled after their divorce. Arbaaz and Malaika were married from 1998 to 2017 and they have a son Arhaan.
In an interview with Bollywood Bubble Arbaaz said that while they weren't really affected by the hate, but admitted that a lot of it was unfair.
"It's a futile exercise that they do. Do you really think that the more you say things are going to change? In my personal life, I've gone through that upheaval, and gone through that scenario where I felt what I had to feel. I have accepted a certain situation and moved on from it. We don't live near-perfect lives. We all are fallible".Arbaaz Khan, Actor
Arbaaz added that even Aamir Khan and Kiran Rao were subjected to trolling after they announced their separation. "Maybe the fans and followers, if they like a certain couple, they'd like to see them together. And it's happened recently with Aamir Khan too. But that does not mean we're bad people. They're just two people who've realised that the reason they were together was to make the journey beautiful. Sometimes you have different paths, you grow to be different people. You have to let them grow and be happy. I never got affected by comments on my personal life. Of course, most of them were unfair, but one has to move on", Arbaaz told the publication.
Arbaaz is currently back with the second season of his talk show, Pinch.
