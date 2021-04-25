After COVID Diagnosis, Hansal Mehta Talks About 'Sleepless Nights'

Amidst the rising COVID cases, further lockdown restrictions have locked people in their homes. Hansal Mehta took to Instagram to explain how he deals with the anxiety and his experience with the virus. With a picture of his laptop next to his bed, he wrote, "This virus. Covid 19. Among other things it has messed up my sleep rhythm. I sleep all day and am unable to sleep at night. I’m anxious. Like all of us are."

"But thankfully there is cinema to keep that anxiety at bay. To get drunk on. To reflect upon. Until the next morning. When you check temperature, pulse and pop all your pills hoping this too shall pass," he added.