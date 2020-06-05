After a Delhi Court rejected Jamia Millia Islamia scholar Safoora Zargar’s bail plea, there was a lot of outrage on social media, that expressed solidarity towards its students. Filmmaker Hansal Mehta took to Twitter to question why Safoora is still languishing in jail.He also asked why isn’t the person who threatened protestors with “goli maaro saalon ko” being punished instead.Actor Swara Bhasker also strongly condemned the decision of the court, calling for an end to witch-hunting of students.After Sonu Sood, Swara Helps Over 1,000 Migrant Workers Reach HomeMusician Ankur Tewari tweeted, “Once upon a time there was a king who put a pregnant woman behind the bars. We all know where that story ended. #SafooraZargar”.Actor Ali Fazal urged PM Narendra Modi to “reconsider her living conditions during this crises”.The 27-year old, who was arrested on 10 April 2020, is currently in Tihar Jail on judicial custody after she was arrested under FIR 59. This is the FIR under which the anti-terror law, Unlawful Activities Prevention Act (UAPA), has been invoked in connection to the Delhi riots.‘Safoora Stronger Than You Think’: Her Sister on Bail Being Denied We'll get through this! Meanwhile, here's all you need to know about the Coronavirus outbreak to keep yourself safe, informed, and updated. The Quint is now available on Telegram & WhatsApp too, Click here to join.