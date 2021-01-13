Had the Game Wrong: Sushant's Sister Shares a Note Penned by Him
Sushant Singh Rajput passed away on 14 June last year.
Sushant Singh Rajput passed away on 14 June last year. His sister Shweta Singh Kirti took to Instagram on Wednesday, 13 January, to share a note penned by the late actor. In the note, Sushant explained how he had realised he was chasing the wrong things.
"I think I spent 30 years of my life, the first 30, trying to become something. I wanted to become good at things, I wanted to become good at tennis and school and grades. And everything I viewed in that perspective. I am not okay the way I am, but if I got good at things... I realised I had the game wrong, Because the game was always to find out who I already was!", Sushant had written.
Sharing the words of wisdom, Shweta wrote, "Written by Bhai... the thought so profound. #ForeverSushant".
Meanwhile, the Central Bureau of Investigation is probing Sushant's death.
