Had the Game Wrong: Sushant's Sister Shares a Note Penned by Him

Sushant Singh Rajput passed away on 14 June last year. His sister Shweta Singh Kirti took to Instagram on Wednesday, 13 January, to share a note penned by the late actor. In the note, Sushant explained how he had realised he was chasing the wrong things.

"I think I spent 30 years of my life, the first 30, trying to become something. I wanted to become good at things, I wanted to become good at tennis and school and grades. And everything I viewed in that perspective. I am not okay the way I am, but if I got good at things... I realised I had the game wrong, Because the game was always to find out who I already was!", Sushant had written.