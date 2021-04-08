Gym Session Reels Won't Heal Anyone: Amit Sadh Quits Social Media

Amit Sadh urged people to help the daily wage workers and all those who are in financial distress. "I am disheartened when we do not acknowledge the seriousness and do not address it. We cannot behave that everything is okay; this is a pandemic. I will continue to do what is expected of me, wear a mask, maintain a social distance of 6 feet, step out when necessary and follow protocols and rules... I hope things get better to a point where I can start being goofy and silly again".

Amit added that he is not abandoning his fans and they can reach out to him through his DMs.