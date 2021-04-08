Gym Session Reels Won't Heal Anyone: Amit Sadh Quits Social Media
Amit added that he is not abandoning his fans.
Amit Sadh took to Instagram on Wednesday, 7 April, to inform everyone that he is quitting social media. The actor said that at a time when COVID cases are surging and people are facing innumerable hardships he doesn't feel right about posting reels and photos.
“I am going offline. The recent events have made me reflect on whether I should be posting my pictures and reels. Especially when my city Mumbai and the entire state is under strict Covid restrictions, the whole country is going through a difficult time. I believe my post and reels of gym sessions, the silly things I do, will not heal or entertain anyone. This is not a criticism to anyone. I personally feel the best way to be sensitive about the situation is to pray and hope for the things to get better,” Amit wrote.
Amit Sadh urged people to help the daily wage workers and all those who are in financial distress. "I am disheartened when we do not acknowledge the seriousness and do not address it. We cannot behave that everything is okay; this is a pandemic. I will continue to do what is expected of me, wear a mask, maintain a social distance of 6 feet, step out when necessary and follow protocols and rules... I hope things get better to a point where I can start being goofy and silly again".
Amit added that he is not abandoning his fans and they can reach out to him through his DMs.
