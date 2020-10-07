Guitar Rock Legend Eddie Van Halen Dies After Battle With Cancer

Wolf added, "He was the best father I could ever ask for. Every moment I have shared with him on and off stage was a gift. My heart is broken and I don't think I'll ever fully recover from this loss. I love you so much, Pop".

Born in the Netherlands and raised in California, Van Halen founded the rock group with his brother Alex in the 1970. They shot to fame pretty early.

The group’s classic hits include 'Runnin’ with the Devil' and 'Eruption'.

Van Halen has sold more than 75 million albums and has more number one hits on the mainstream US rock chart than any other artiste, as per the band’s label.

(With inputs from Agence France-Presse)