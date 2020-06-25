Actor Govinda’s son Yashvardhan Ahuja met with a car accident in Juhu, Mumbai on Wednesday (24 June) night. Speaking to The Indian Express, Govinda said that his son has suffered minor injuries.“Yashvardhan was driving his car when another car suddenly came in front and rammed into him. Thankfully, my son sustained minor injuries on his arm and the car has a few dents and scratches.”Govinda added that since the driver had apologised they haven’t lodged a complaint.“The car was from Yash Raj and the driver apologised. Since we have a long relationship with Yash Raj we didn’t want to pursue. The driver is also safe.(Inputs: The Indian Express) We'll get through this! Meanwhile, here's all you need to know about the Coronavirus outbreak to keep yourself safe, informed, and updated. The Quint is now available on Telegram & WhatsApp too, Click here to join.