Going to Stay Put Till SRK Signs My Film: Man Camps Outside Mannat

Jayanth Seege has made a promise to himself - he will leave Mumbai till Shah Rukh Khan signs his film. The Bengaluru-based freelance filmmaker has been standing outside the Bollywood superstar's house, Mannat, for days, and plans to continue doing so till he gets an appointment with Shah Rukh Khan.

Speaking to Humans of Bombay, Seege said, "“In August, when I came across Shahrukh Khan’s interview where he said that he hadn’t signed any new movies since Zero, I literally went bonkers; I was like, ‘What if I get SRK to act in my movie?’ So, I created a movie poster overnight and tweeted it, tagging SRK".