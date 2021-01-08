Going to Stay Put Till SRK Signs My Film: Man Camps Outside Mannat
A Bangalore-based filmmaker speaks about his mission, Project X.
Jayanth Seege has made a promise to himself - he will leave Mumbai till Shah Rukh Khan signs his film. The Bengaluru-based freelance filmmaker has been standing outside the Bollywood superstar's house, Mannat, for days, and plans to continue doing so till he gets an appointment with Shah Rukh Khan.
Speaking to Humans of Bombay, Seege said, "“In August, when I came across Shahrukh Khan’s interview where he said that he hadn’t signed any new movies since Zero, I literally went bonkers; I was like, ‘What if I get SRK to act in my movie?’ So, I created a movie poster overnight and tweeted it, tagging SRK".
Jayanth did not get a reply but that didn't stop him from chasing his dream. On a whim, he flew from Bengaluru to Mumbai in December in order to narrate the script to Khan. Since then, Jayanth said, he has been standing outside SRK's house every day from sunrise to midnight. It has reached a point where even the security guards have become friends with him.
"I’m going to stay put until he signs my movie– after all, ‘Kisi cheez ko shiddat se chaho toh poori kainath usse tumse milane ki koshish me lag jaati hai", Jayanth concluded, quoting a line from Shah Rukh Khan's movie Om Shanti Om.
He has named the mission of meeting Shah Rukh Khan 'Project X'. Since 31 December, Jayanth has been sharing updates on Twitter while camping outside Mannat, hoping to pitch his script to Shah Rukh.
We are waiting to see if Jayanth's dream comes true!
