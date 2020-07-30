God's Own Angels: Amitabh All Praise for Healthcare Workers

Amitabh Bachchan, who is undergoing treatment for coronavirus at Nanavati Hospital, took to Twitter to applaud healthcare workers who are working tirelessly to cure people of the virus.

He wrote: “They work in extreme conditions, so our conditions are safe .. the Gods own angels in white PPE units , Doctors, nurses, support staff .. yet they still take time out to pray for who they struggle to cure - their patients ! This be their prayer everyday.” He also shared two prayers from healthcare workers to the Almighty, surrendering “all our patients to your care”.