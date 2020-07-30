God's Own Angels: Amitabh All Praise for Healthcare Workers
The veteran actor is undergoing treatment for coronavirus.
Amitabh Bachchan, who is undergoing treatment for coronavirus at Nanavati Hospital, took to Twitter to applaud healthcare workers who are working tirelessly to cure people of the virus.
He wrote: “They work in extreme conditions, so our conditions are safe .. the Gods own angels in white PPE units , Doctors, nurses, support staff .. yet they still take time out to pray for who they struggle to cure - their patients ! This be their prayer everyday.” He also shared two prayers from healthcare workers to the Almighty, surrendering “all our patients to your care”.
Amitabh has been very active on social media, sharing his health updates with fans. He had recently written in his blog on how COVID-19 affects patients' mental health. "There is one note of matter that seems trivial but it is a factor .. the mental conditions and the effects of the disease... clinically, medically all that is known to be effective, yet very little is known that remains hidden unseen and not visible... matters of the mind often are not. The mental state sparks from the stark reality that the COVID-19 patient, put in hospitalised isolation, never gets to see another human...for weeks." he added.
Along with Amitabh, Abhishek, Aishwarya and Aaradhya had also contracted coronavirus. Aishwarya and her daughter were discharged some time back.
Liked this story? We'll send you more. Subscribe to The Quint's newsletter and get selected stories delivered to your inbox every day. Click to get started.
The Quint is available on Telegram & WhatsApp too, click to join.
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.