Goa Line Producer Defends KJo's Dharma in Garbage Litter Row

Borkar added that he had hired the panchayat garbage vendors to segregate and collect the waste generated during the shoot of the film. "There is a dearth of waste disposal management companies in North Goa where the shoot was being held. Due to non-availability of private vendors. I hired and paid the panchayat garbage vendors to segregate and collect the garbage generated at the shoot location."

"Unfortunately on one particular Monday, the garbage pick-up truck was unable to reach the dumping site due to a breakdown. Upon receiving this information my team immediately hired another special truck and had the garbage cleared", Borkar wrote in the statement.

He concluded by saying, ""I repeat and reiterate that we have taken all the necessary steps to dispose off the garbage in the manner suggested by the government and we continue to adhere to the guidelines provided."