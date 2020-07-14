'Glee' Actor Naya Rivera's Body Found in California Lake
The actor reportedly drowned in a Southern California lake where she went boating with her son.
The body of American actor and singer Naya Rivera was found by US officials on Monday, 13 July in a Southern California lake after she had been missing for six days. She was 33.
The actor reportedly drowned in the lake during a boat trip with her four-year-old son, who was found on 8 July alone on the boat the two had rented. Finding him asleep on the boat, a massive search involving divers, patrol boats and helicopters was launched.
Her son told the investigation team that Naya had helped him back on the boat before "he looked back and saw her disappear under the surface of the water."
In a press conference. the Country Sheriff said that no evidence of any foul play or suicide was found during the initial examination. She was best known for her role as high school cheerleader Santana Lopez in the popular musical television series Glee that ended in 2015. Actor Mark Salling from the show died by suicide in 2018, while Canadian castmate Cory Monteith died in July 2013 of an overdose of drugs and alcohol.
We'll get through this! Meanwhile, here's all you need to know about the Coronavirus outbreak to keep yourself safe, informed, and updated.
The Quint is now available on Telegram & WhatsApp too, Click here to join.
Stay Updated
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.