'Glee' Actor Naya Rivera's Body Found in California Lake

The body of American actor and singer Naya Rivera was found by US officials on Monday, 13 July in a Southern California lake after she had been missing for six days. She was 33.

The actor reportedly drowned in the lake during a boat trip with her four-year-old son, who was found on 8 July alone on the boat the two had rented. Finding him asleep on the boat, a massive search involving divers, patrol boats and helicopters was launched.