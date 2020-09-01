Gaurav Arya Denies Selling Drugs to Rhea Chakraborty: Sources
The hotelier is being interrogated by the Enforcement Directorate.
Goa hotelier Gaurav Arya, who is being questioned by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) regarding the Sushant Singh Rajput case, has denied allegations that he sold drugs to Sushant's partner Rhea Chakraborty. As per sources, Gaurav said that he never supplied drugs to Rhea nor would he communicate with her frequently.
He also added that the WhatsApp chats that have surfaced between him and Rhea was the only time when Gaurav spoke to Rhea. Earlier, Gaurav was quoted by ANI as saying that he never met Sushant Singh Rajput.
As per a report by India Today, Gaurav also told the ED that he had met Rhea at a Goa hotel in 2017 and exchanged numbers. In a casual chat thereafter Rhea had enquired about drugs but he did not entertain her.
Gaurav has been summoned by the ED on Tuesday, 1 September, after being questioned for nine hours on Monday.
Kunal Jani, the director of a Bandra-based restaurant with Shilpa Shetty's husband Raj Kundra and Ranjit Singh Bindra, has also been questioned by the ED. Jani was part of a WhatsApp group wherein Rhea was also a member. While scanning Rhea's phone, the ED found chats related to drugs. Sources said that Rhea and Jani had spoken about hash and doobies.
Gaurav's name had also come up in WhatsApp conversations related to drugs. The Narcotics Control Bureau has filed a criminal case against Rhea Chakraborty and is probing the drugs angle.
(Inputs: India Today)
