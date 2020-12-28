Inside Videos: Gauahar and Zaid Share a Dance at Wedding Reception
The couple wed on 25 December.
Actor Gauahar Khan and choreographer Zaid Darbar tied the knot on 25 December. While the couple shared a few official photos from their wedding day, a few videos from their reception have surfaced on social media.
The couple were seen entertaining guests with performances to RD Burman's 'Tum Se Milke' from Parinda and Tanishk Bagchi and Jubin Nautiyal single 'Gazab Ka Hai Din'. Gauahar wore a dazzling gold sequinned and red velvet lehenga and Zaid a black sherwani with gold embroidery.
For her nikaah, Gauahar chose a silver embroidered sharara. Here's a closer look at the bride.
The couple appeared to have attended another party after their reception. In a video posted on Instagram, they can be seen arriving hand-in-hand and are greeted by family members showering them with petals and singing 'Tu Jo Mila' from Bajrangi Bhaijaan.
The couple kicked off their pre-wedding festivities with a special Chiksa ceremony on 23 December, followed by the mehendi the next day.
