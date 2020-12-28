Inside Videos: Gauahar and Zaid Share a Dance at Wedding Reception

Actor Gauahar Khan and choreographer Zaid Darbar tied the knot on 25 December. While the couple shared a few official photos from their wedding day, a few videos from their reception have surfaced on social media.

The couple were seen entertaining guests with performances to RD Burman's 'Tum Se Milke' from Parinda and Tanishk Bagchi and Jubin Nautiyal single 'Gazab Ka Hai Din'. Gauahar wore a dazzling gold sequinned and red velvet lehenga and Zaid a black sherwani with gold embroidery.