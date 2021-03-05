Gauahar Khan’s Father Zafar Ahmed Khan Passes Away
Gauahar, husband Zaid Darbar, and friend Preeti Simoes express condolences.
Actor Gauahar Khan's father Zafar Ahmed Khan has passed away. He was admitted to the hospital during the lockdown as he was keeping unwell.
Gauahar took to social media to share the news. "My Hero. No man like u, Ever! My father has passed, to the ever after as an Angel. Alhamdulillah. His passing away was a testament to his beautiful life n the best soul he was. Forever My Pappa. I love you oh so much. I am sooooo much of you Pappa. N yet can never ever be even a percent of your magnanimous personality. #MyForeverShiningStar", the actor wrote.
Husband Zaid Darbar also posted a picture with his father-in-law, asking his fans to keep him in their wishes, "Please keep my father in law in your Duaa's. Allah give him the best of health. Ameen! He's the coolest man I know. Alhamdulillah."
Gauahar's friend Preeti Simoes shared a video montage and wrote, "mere Gauahar ke pappa...To the man i loved...Lived with pride ... and will be remembered with pride... Strength and Love. To the family."
(The Quint is available on Telegram. For handpicked stories every day, subscribe to us on Telegram)
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.