Gauahar Khan’s Father Zafar Ahmed Khan Passes Away

Actor Gauahar Khan's father Zafar Ahmed Khan has passed away. He was admitted to the hospital during the lockdown as he was keeping unwell.

Gauahar took to social media to share the news. "My Hero. No man like u, Ever! My father has passed, to the ever after as an Angel. Alhamdulillah. His passing away was a testament to his beautiful life n the best soul he was. Forever My Pappa. I love you oh so much. I am sooooo much of you Pappa. N yet can never ever be even a percent of your magnanimous personality. #MyForeverShiningStar", the actor wrote.