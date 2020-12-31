Gal Gadot Hails Bilkis Dadi as Her Personal Wonder Woman

Gadot had also posted a picture of Bilkis Dadi as an Instagram story, but later deleted it possibly because she had erroneously captioned it, "The 82-year-old activist fighting for women’s equality in India showed me it’s never too late to fight for what you believe in."

The octogenarian was the face of the months-long protest against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) at Delhi's Shaheen Bagh neighbourhood. She was also named by Time magazine as one of the most influential people of 2020.