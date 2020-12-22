From Gym Instructor to an Actor, Sharad Kelkar on His Journey

Sharad Kelkar is a known face in Bollywood, TV as well as the OTT space. His performance as a transgender in Laxmii, starring Akshay Kumar in the lead, was appreciated a lot.

Before Sharad Kelkar ventured into acting, he worked as a gym instructor. The actor spoke to The Quint about his struggles and how he dealt with them. From overcoming his stammering to surviving in Mumbai, Kelkar opened up about his life.

He also spoke about the film Darbaan, which premiered on Zee5 on 4 December. Kelkar explained why he agreed to be part of the film even though he had a small role in it.

Watch the video for more.