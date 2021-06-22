'Friends' Actor James Michael Tyler Reveals Cancer Diagnosis

"Nearly immediately, my doctor called me and said, ‘Hey, I need you to come in tomorrow because I suspect that you may have quite a serious problem with your prostate,'" he added.

Decades after the last Friends episode, Friends: The Reunion premiered on HBO Max. While the show focused on the main cast, some supporting cast members also attended. While Reese Witherspoon (Rachel's sister Jill), Elliott Gould and Christina Pickles (Ross and Monica's Parents), and Maggie Wheeler (Janice) appeared live, Tyler (Gunther) attended virtually via Zoom.

"I wanted to be a part of that, and initially I was going to be on the stage, at least, with them, and be able to take part in all the festivities. It was bittersweet, honestly. I was very happy to be included," he told Today.