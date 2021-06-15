MSK Prasad Breaks Silence Over 'Serving Tea' to Anushka Sharma
Anushka Sharma had expressed anger when a former captain said that the selection committee was busy serving her tea
Former Indian selector MSK Prasad has finally addressed the controversy over 'serving tea' to Anushka Sharma, wife of cricketer Virat Kohli. MSK Prasad was the chief selector for the Indian cricket team from 2016 to 2020.
During the 2019 World Cup, former Indian team captain Farokh Engineer had called the selection committee led by Prasad a 'Mickey Mouse' selection committee. He'd also casted doubts on the eligibility of the selectors and had said that Prasad and the selectors were busy serving tea to Anushka.
"When one of our selectors offers a cup of coffee to the Indian team's captain's wife, it becomes a big controversy, but when the Indian team with seven Indian superstars missing wins a Test series against Australia in Australia, not even once that credit was given to selectors."MSK Prasad to ESPN CricInfo
"The team management's acknowledgement is the satisfaction. Those on the outside, whether they accept it or not, the inner circle knows what we have done," he added.
After the incident, Anushka had taken to social media and expressed her disdain in a reply to Engineer's comments.
"The latest version of these ill intended lies is that I was being served tea by selectors at matches during the World Cup! I came to one game during the World Cup and sat in the family box and not the selectors box as reported but when has the truth mattered when it's about convenience!" Anushka wrote.
"If you want to have a comment on the selection committee and their qualifications please do so as it's your opinion but don't drag my name into it to substantiate your claim or sensationalise your opinion. I refuse to allow anyone from using my name in such conversations," she'd added.
