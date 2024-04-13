O.J. Simpson Dies of Cancer at 76, Family Says

Simpson rose to fame even before joining the NFL after winning the 1968 Heisman Trophy at the University of Southern California. He played 11 seasons in the NFL, primarily with the Buffalo Bills. He has also appeared in films like The Towering Inferno, The Cassandra Crossing, The Naked Gun, and Back to the Beach.

The 1995 trial was re-enacted in an American Crime Story installment titled The People v. O.J. Simpson, starring Sterling K. Brown, John Travolta, Kenneth Choi, Sarah Paulson, Nathan Lane, and David Schwimmer.