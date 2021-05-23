Sambhavna Seth Alleges Hospital 'Medically Murdered' Her Father

"Now i need your support in this fight because I know everyone of you who has been to hospitals in these tough times have faced the similar medical negligence but couldn't fight for it due to various reason but now we all can fight together by sharing this video," she further wrote.

In the video, an evidently distressed Sambhavna that the nurses misbehaved with her, and told her that her father's oxygen saturation level of 55 was 'very good'. On 11 May, she'd shared a picture with her father with the caption, "My father could have been saved. It was not just covid which killed him."

The second wave of COVID-19 led to a massive rise in cases all across India. The country's health infrastructure has been struggling to meet the demand due to the rising cases which led to a shortage of medical supplies like beds, oxygen, and medicines.