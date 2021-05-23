Sambhavna Seth Alleges Hospital 'Medically Murdered' Her Father
Sambhavna alleged that nurses misbehaved with her and cited medical negligence as the cause of her father's death.
Actor Sambhavna Seth lost her father in early May and has now cited medical negligence as a cause for his death. He was hospitalised for COVID-19 and died on 8 May. Her husband Avinash Dwivedi shared the news on social media, and wrote, "Today at 5:37 pm, Sambhavna lost her father due to Covid-19 followed by cardiac arrest. Please keep him in your prayers."
Sambhavna shared a pre-recorded video from the hospital and wrote in the caption, "As they say the world cannot be just black or white. Similarly every doctor cannot be equivalent to God. There are few evils too who are killing our loved ones wearing white coats. Within 2 hours after recording this video my father passed away or I should rather say he was medically murdered."
She added, "Losing my father was the biggest fear of my life which I have faced. Now I am fearlessly going to fight for the truth as taught by my father whole life. I may or may not defeat these big sharks in this fight but definitely gonna pull them out of this godly water and show there real faces. I was just waiting to complete all the rituals for my father."
She revealed that she'd pursue legal action against the hospital and a Delhi law firm is in 'process of initiating the legal battle by sending the Jaipur Golden Hospital a Legal Notice'.
"Now i need your support in this fight because I know everyone of you who has been to hospitals in these tough times have faced the similar medical negligence but couldn't fight for it due to various reason but now we all can fight together by sharing this video," she further wrote.
In the video, an evidently distressed Sambhavna that the nurses misbehaved with her, and told her that her father's oxygen saturation level of 55 was 'very good'. On 11 May, she'd shared a picture with her father with the caption, "My father could have been saved. It was not just covid which killed him."
The second wave of COVID-19 led to a massive rise in cases all across India. The country's health infrastructure has been struggling to meet the demand due to the rising cases which led to a shortage of medical supplies like beds, oxygen, and medicines.
