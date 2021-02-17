Former 'Bigg Boss 14' Contestant Sonali Phogat's House Robbed

Former Bigg Boss 14 contestant and BJP leader Sonali Phogat has filed a complaint of her house in Haryana being robbed and jewellery, a licensed revolver, Rs 10 lakh and other valuables stolen, PTI quoted a police officer as saying.

Phogat said in her complaint that the robbery took place when she was in Chandigarh. She added that on 9 February she had gone to Chandigarh after locking her house. When she returned to Hisar on 15 February, the locks were broken, the police said.