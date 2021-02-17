Former 'Bigg Boss 14' Contestant Sonali Phogat's House Robbed

Sonali said in her complaint that the robbery took place when she was in Chandigarh.

Sonali Phogat has entered Bigg Boss 14 as a contestant.
Former Bigg Boss 14 contestant and BJP leader Sonali Phogat has filed a complaint of her house in Haryana being robbed and jewellery, a licensed revolver, Rs 10 lakh and other valuables stolen, PTI quoted a police officer as saying.

Phogat said in her complaint that the robbery took place when she was in Chandigarh. She added that on 9 February she had gone to Chandigarh after locking her house. When she returned to Hisar on 15 February, the locks were broken, the police said.

The police also reportedly said that though there are CCTV cameras in the house, the thieves took the digital video recorder (DVR) that contained footage with them.

As per the report, gold and silverware, a silver pot, Rs 10 lakh cash, jewellery, a .22 bore licensed pistol and eight cartridges were found missing from Phogat's house.

Police officials said that the matter is under investigation.

Sonali Phogat had entered Bigg Boss 14 as a wild card contestant, but was evicted within three weeks.

(With inputs from PTI)

