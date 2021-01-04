Former 'Bigg Boss 14' Contestant Nishant Meets With Car Accident

Speaking to the publication Nishant said, "There is nothing to worry about as I am absolutely fine with no injuries. The car, unfortunately, was badly damaged and a crane had to be called to tow it away".

Nishant also said that the driver of the other car fled after the accident. "As I was driving I suddenly saw another car coming from the wrong side. The road was steep and to save us I went off it but to no avail. I shifted to the left but the car rammed into ours. However, the person who rammed into our car fled the spot immediately".

Nishant Singh Malkhani was a part of Bigg Boss 14 last year, but he was the third participant to be evicted on the basis of in-house voting.

