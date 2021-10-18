ADVERTISEMENT

'Forever': Kourtney Kardashian & Travis Barker Get Engaged

Kourtney Kardashian took to Instagram to announce her engagement to Travis Barker.

<div class="paragraphs"><p>Kourney Kardashian and Travis Barkar are engaged.</p></div>
Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker are engaged. The Keeping Up With The Kardashians fame took to social media on Monday, 18 October, to share the news. Kourney posted a couple of photos and captioned them "Forever". The photos show the couple standing in the middle of a floral set-up decorated by candles.

As per a report by E!News, Travis proposed Kourtney on Sunday, 17 October, at Rosewood Miramar Hotel in Montecito, California. Celebrities such as Winnie Harlow and Addison Rae congratulated Kourtney and Travis after the post went viral.

Kim Kardashian also celebrated her sister's engagement by posting a video on Twitter.

