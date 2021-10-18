'Forced to Take Show Off Air After Spine Injury': Kapil Sharma
Kapil Sharma's wheelchair-bound photo earlier this year had led to a lot of speculations.
In January, comedian Kapil Sharma's wheelchair-bound photo led to a lot of speculations about his health and his show, The Kapil Sharma Show, going off air. Now, in a video that has gone viral, Kapil can be seen talking about how he had hurt his spine and was bed-ridden for quite some time.
“I first suffered pain in 2015 and didn’t have knowledge about this. I was in the US at the time. A doctor gave me an epidural and I got relief from pain, but the problem stayed there,” Kapil says, adding doctors at QI Spine Clinic helped him.
The comedian added, "I was suffering again in January this year. I had a lot of plans, which were put on hold. I also had to take my show off-air because of the injury. The pain leads to a change in behaviour. People told me you will gain weight by lying down all the time. You should start liquid diet. A person is already in pain and someone gives you a salad to eat, your pain is doubled. I have suffered a lot.”
