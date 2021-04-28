Following All Protocols: Allu Arjun Tests Positive for COVID-19
The actor added that he has isolated himself at home.
Actor Allu Arjun took to social media to inform that he has tested positive for COVID-19. The actor added that he has isolated himself at home, where he lives with his wife and kids, and is following all protocols.
"Hello everyone. I have tested positive for Covid. I have isolated myself at home and have been following all the protocols. I request those who have come in contact with me to get tested. Stay home, stay safe and get vaccinated when you get the chance. I request all my well-wishers and fans not to worry about me as I am doing fine", Allu Arjun's statement read.
Allu Arjun was last seen in Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo, in which he shared screen space with Pooja Hegde.
The actor's upcoming film is Pushpa.
