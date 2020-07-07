Filmmaker Harish Shah Passes Away at 76
The filmmaker had been battling throat cancer.
Filmmaker Harish Shah passed away in Mumbai on Tuesday, 7 July at the age of 76. He had been battling throat cancer for some years.
The Indian Express quoted his brother as, "Harish was battling throat cancer for ten years. He passed away today at 6 am. He was 76 years old. His funeral will take place today around 1 pm at Pawan Hans crematorium. Because of the coronavirus pandemic, very few people are allowed for the funeral. It is going to be only 2 or 3 of us to do his last rites.”
Shah had also worked with a number of big names in the industry like Rajesh Khanna, Dharmendra, Rishi Kapoor and Rekha among others. He produced films like Mere Jeevan Sathi (1972) and Kala Sona (1975). As a director, he is best known for Zalzala (1988) and Dhan Daulat (1980).
Shah’s last Bollywood production was the Sunny Deol starrer Jaal: The Trap (2003).
We'll get through this! Meanwhile, here's all you need to know about the Coronavirus outbreak to keep yourself safe, informed, and updated.
The Quint is now available on Telegram & WhatsApp too, Click here to join.
Never Miss Out
Stay tuned with our weekly recap of what’s hot & cool by The Quint.