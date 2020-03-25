Farida Khanum Hums ‘Aaj Jaane Ki Zid’ for Rekha & Vishal Bhardwaj
At a time when the world is grappling with the coronavirus pandemic and India is facing a 21-day lockdown, Farida Khanum’s little gesture has warmed the cockles of our hearts. Singer Ali Sethi took to Instagram to share a live video of a few performances for his fans. One such performance was that of Farida Khanum, wherein she is seen singing one of her iconic songs - ‘Aaj Jaane Ki Zid Na Karo’.
Vishal and Rekha Bhardwaj were part of the live video, and it was a delight seeing them enjoy the music dedicated to them.
Towards the end of the video, Vishal tells the veteran singer that they are extremely lucky to have been part of this live with her.
Not just the celebrity couple, Twitter too was delighted with this performance.
