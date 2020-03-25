Farida Khanum Hums ‘Aaj Jaane Ki Zid’ for Rekha & Vishal Bhardwaj

At a time when the world is grappling with the coronavirus pandemic and India is facing a 21-day lockdown, Farida Khanum’s little gesture has warmed the cockles of our hearts. Singer Ali Sethi took to Instagram to share a live video of a few performances for his fans. One such performance was that of Farida Khanum, wherein she is seen singing one of her iconic songs - ‘Aaj Jaane Ki Zid Na Karo’.

Vishal and Rekha Bhardwaj were part of the live video, and it was a delight seeing them enjoy the music dedicated to them.