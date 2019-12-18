Farhan Clarifies After Sharing Inaccurate Version of Indian Map
Farhan Akhtar recently took to Twitter to spread awareness about a protest against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) scheduled to be held at August Kranti Maidan in Mumbai on 19 December. The actor shared a graphic that aims to explain the act, its implications and its connections with the National Register of Citizens (NRC).
Farhan faced backlash from some social media users for an incorrect representation of the map of India, which failed to correctly demarcate Kashmir. He issued a clarification saying that while he stood by the text in the creative, he apologised for the oversight regarding the map. He wrote in a note shared on Twitter, “I recently posted a message about a protest meeting on December 19th with a repost of a graphic about the meeting. While I stand by the text, I have only just noticed that the map of India on the graphic is inaccurate. Every inch and part of Kashmir is a part of India and I reject the inaccurate map. I regret not noticing this earlier. My sincerest apologies for the oversight.”
The Citizenship Amendment Act was passed by the Rajya Sabha on 11 December. According to the Act, members of Hindu, Sikh, Buddhist, Jain, Parsi and Christian communities who have come from Pakistan, Bangladesh and Afghanistan till December 31, 2014 and facing religious persecution there will not be treated as illegal immigrants but given Indian citizenship.
Protests against the act erupted across India, with those in parts of the northeast, especially Assam, and Delhi turning violent. Bollywood celebs such as Konkona Sen Sharma, Parineeti Sharma, Alia Bhatt, Swara Bhaskar and Riteish Deshmukh are among those who condemned the violence on social media.
