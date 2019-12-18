Farhan Clarifies After Sharing Inaccurate Version of Indian Map

The Citizenship Amendment Act was passed by the Rajya Sabha on 11 December. According to the Act, members of Hindu, Sikh, Buddhist, Jain, Parsi and Christian communities who have come from Pakistan, Bangladesh and Afghanistan till December 31, 2014 and facing religious persecution there will not be treated as illegal immigrants but given Indian citizenship.

Protests against the act erupted across India, with those in parts of the northeast, especially Assam, and Delhi turning violent. Bollywood celebs such as Konkona Sen Sharma, Parineeti Sharma, Alia Bhatt, Swara Bhaskar and Riteish Deshmukh are among those who condemned the violence on social media.