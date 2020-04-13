It’s Not a Global Party, It’s a Global Pandemic: Farah Khan

As India entered into a period of 21-day lockdown, actors and social media influencers had been posting their workout videos. Filmmaker Farah Khan also earlier took to Twitter and demanded actors refrain from posting the same. Farah spoke “in the interest of public health and safety” and addressed “celebrities and stars”.

Now, in an interview with film journalist Rajeev Masand, Farah said even though she is aware that Bollywood is not known to be an industry of ‘deep thinking,’ those videos seemed ‘a little shallow’ to her.