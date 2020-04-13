It’s Not a Global Party, It’s a Global Pandemic: Farah Khan
As India entered into a period of 21-day lockdown, actors and social media influencers had been posting their workout videos. Filmmaker Farah Khan also earlier took to Twitter and demanded actors refrain from posting the same. Farah spoke “in the interest of public health and safety” and addressed “celebrities and stars”.
Now, in an interview with film journalist Rajeev Masand, Farah said even though she is aware that Bollywood is not known to be an industry of ‘deep thinking,’ those videos seemed ‘a little shallow’ to her.
Talking about Bollywood’s reputation, Farah said, “It seemed a little shallow. We already don’t have a great reputation for being an industry that is deep thinking, even though a lot of people do so much good and contribution. It just seemed like everything was about ‘look at me, look at me.”
However, she clarified that her rant wasn’t aimed at any particular celebrity. “My daughters are 12 years old, they are figuring out how to feed stray dogs. My son is stressed and wants to write songs about something that can help. So, you can't flaunt your privilege at this time. I know you can but you should not,” she added.
Many celebrities including Katrina Kaif, Arjun Kapoor, Jacqueline Fernandez, Sara Ali Khan, Malaika Arora, Rakul Preet Singh and Shilpa Shetty Kundra have been sharing their workout photos and videos on social media recently.
We'll get through this! Meanwhile, here's all you need to know about the Coronavirus outbreak to keep yourself safe, informed, and updated.
(Make sure you don't miss fresh news updates from us. Click here to stay updated)