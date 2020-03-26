Farah Khan, Diljit Would Rather Actors Not Post Workout Videos
As India entered into a period of 21-day lockdown, actors and social media influencers have been posting their workout videos. Filmmaker Farah Khan also took to Twitter and demanded actors refrain from posting the same. Farah spoke “in the interest of public health and safety” and addressed “celebrities and stars”.
“Stop making your workout videos and bombarding us with it,” she said. Farah added that actors are “privileged and have no other worries in this pandemic” than looking after their figure. Referring to coronavirus, she added, “Most of us have bigger concerns during this crisis.” She concluded the video by saying “if y’all don’t stop, please don’t feel bad if I unfollow you.”
Actor and singer Diljit Dosanjh also posted a picture of Seth Philips, who with Elliot Tebele runs an account named ‘Dude With Sign’. In one of his recent posts, Seth was seen holding a placard which reads “STOP POSTING YOUR HOME WORKOUTS.”
It was after this that Diljit’s face was morphed in place of Seth’s. Diljit posted this picture as a reaction to the plethora of posts that have flooded social media where people can be seen working out in the safe haven of their homes during the lockdown that has been placed to contain the spread of coronavirus.
Seth Philips’ account ‘Dude With A Sign’ has garnered over 6 million followers. The bio of this account reads: ‘If you don’t stand for something, you’ll fall for anything.’
Seth paints placards with everyday annoyances written across them and holds them out in the streets so that it can be noticed by those who pass-by. A picture is taken while he strands out on the streets and then posted to this account.
