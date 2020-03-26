Farah Khan, Diljit Would Rather Actors Not Post Workout Videos

As India entered into a period of 21-day lockdown, actors and social media influencers have been posting their workout videos. Filmmaker Farah Khan also took to Twitter and demanded actors refrain from posting the same. Farah spoke “in the interest of public health and safety” and addressed “celebrities and stars”.

“Stop making your workout videos and bombarding us with it,” she said. Farah added that actors are “privileged and have no other worries in this pandemic” than looking after their figure. Referring to coronavirus, she added, “Most of us have bigger concerns during this crisis.” She concluded the video by saying “if y’all don’t stop, please don’t feel bad if I unfollow you.”