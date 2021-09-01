Hoping to Recover Soon: Farah Khan Tests COVID-19 Positive

Farah took to her Instagram Story to write, "I wonder if this happened coz (because) I didn’t put my “kaala teeka”.. Despite being double vaccinated and working with mostly double vaxxed people.. I’ve still managed to test positive for Covid. I’ve already informed everyone I came in contact with, to get tested. However, if I have forgotten someone (because of old age and fading memory) Pls test yourself. Hoping to recover soon.”

Farah was recently seen in a special episode of the dance reality show Super Dancer: Chapter 4.

Please Note

Virologists have explained that it is important to remember that vaccines will protect against disease and not from infection. Taking a vaccine does not guarantee you won't get the infection, but it ensures the infection does not cause severe disease. It's also important to understand the partial protection kicks in two weeks after the first dose and full protection kicks in 2 weeks after the second dose.